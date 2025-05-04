INCOME MERSIN

About the agency

Licensed real estate agency Inkom Mersin has been operating since 2009 in Mersin, Turkey. Over the years, thousands of properties have been sold.

Mersin is a promising region on the Mediterranean coast, which is chosen as an investment and a place of resort or permanent residence.

Incom Mersin offers its customers:

Sale of apartments and villas in Mersin from the developer and secondary housing

Rental of property

Registration of a residence permit

Registration of Turkish citizenship when buying real estate.

Prices for apartments 1 + 1 (1 bedroom + kitchen - living room) from 50.000 dollars. The increase in real estate prices in Mersin for 2021-2022 was at least 100%. Online purchase is possible. Incom Mersin offers profitable investment projects at the prices of the developer.

Clients receive a professional comprehensive service to support the purchase and sale transaction, connect subscribers of electricity, water, gas, and arrange an apartment.