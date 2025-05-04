  1. Realting.com
INCOME MERSIN

Turkey, Mediterranean Region
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2009
On the platform
2 years 5 months
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Website
income-mersin.com
About the agency

Licensed real estate agency Inkom Mersin has been operating since 2009 in Mersin, Turkey. Over the years, thousands of properties have been sold.

Mersin is a promising region on the Mediterranean coast, which is chosen as an investment and a place of resort or permanent residence.

Incom Mersin offers its customers:

Sale of apartments and villas in Mersin from the developer and secondary housing

Rental of property

Registration of a residence permit

Registration of Turkish citizenship when buying real estate.

Prices for apartments 1 + 1 (1 bedroom + kitchen - living room) from 50.000 dollars. The increase in real estate prices in Mersin for 2021-2022 was at least 100%. Online purchase is possible. Incom Mersin offers profitable investment projects at the prices of the developer.

Clients receive a professional comprehensive service to support the purchase and sale transaction, connect subscribers of electricity, water, gas, and arrange an apartment.

Services

Sale of apartments and villas in Mersin from the developer and secondary housing

Rental of property

Registration of a residence permit

Registration of Turkish citizenship when buying real estate.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 04:15
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Istanbul)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
New buildings
Residential complex Concept
Residential complex Concept
Residential complex Concept
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$77,837
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 14
premium project “Concept”, Tedge area. Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 The first payment is 50%, with an installment plan in Russian rubles for 15 months. completion of construction: 06/30/2025 General general Characteristics: The central heating system - warm floor uses blocks with inc…
Agency
INCOME MERSIN
Our agents in Turkey
Aleksandra Sokolova
Aleksandra Sokolova
31 property
