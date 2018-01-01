Business-Network-Zug
Switzerland, Neugasse 28, 6340 Baar
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2000
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Company description
Business-Network-Zug is engaged in company discoveries. Financial services and real estate sales in the canton of Zug. Business-Network is the only opportunity to purchase a profitable property in the canton of Zug. All real estate is not published and offered to only one buyer.
