Zaitseva Estates

Poland, Poznan
;
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2018
On the platform
On the platform
7 years 4 months
Languages
Languages
Русский, Polski
Website
Website
zaitsevaestates.com/ru
Working time
Open now
We are on social networks
About the agency

Natalia Zaitseva

Real Estate & Investment Advisor in Poland

I work where real estate becomes more than property — it turns into a strategic instrument of capital protection, growth, and long-term stability.

My core market is Poznań — a dynamic, economically resilient city with one of the most balanced real estate markets in Poland. Here, I advise international investors, buyers, and tenants, helping them make decisions based on data, analysis, and a clear understanding of risk.

With over 25 years of experience in real estate — including 10 years in Poland — I combine legal expertise, licensed professional credentials, and deep market knowledge.
I am a licensed member of the Polish Real Estate Federation and the Wielkopolska Association of Realtors.

My work follows the private advisory model:
— analytical,
— strategic,
— legally transparent,
— and fully personalized.

I collaborate with a selected network of specialists: analysts, legal advisors, mortgage experts, interior designers, and asset managers. Together, we create a comprehensive environment where clients receive not a transaction, but a complete solution.

In addition to private consulting, I am the founder and director of Etalon Estate Group, an international real estate firm based in Poznań, serving clients from more than 15 countries.
This experience provides access to preferential terms, verified projects, and investment opportunities not available on the open market.

My goal is simple:
Every client — regardless of where they live — feels confident that their investment is calculated, protected, and working toward their long-term objectives.

Services
  • Sale of commercial and residential real estate in Poland and Southern Cyprus. Objects from closed and public real estate  databases
  • The best real estate from the largest developers of the above countries. More than 3,000 offers.  
  • Mortgage lending
  • Real estate rental in Poland and Cyprus with full support and adaptation
  • We specialize in  resort real estate of any segment, including premium class
  • Support for obtaining a residence permit in Poland, permanent residence in Cyprus, and an investor visa in Greece.
  • Investment property  with profitability calculations
  • Business immigration. Business adaptation
  • After-sales service. Property management
My partners
3 developers 2 agencies 1 agent
New buildings
17 new buildings
Poznan, Poland
from
$123,611
VAT
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
An elegant, cascading building with modern architecture will house just 118 apartments, ensuring privacy, comfort, and an exclusive urban atmosphere. The offer includes both 25 m² studios and spacious apartments up to 120 m², including units with terraces on the top floors and impressive …
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Poznan, Poland
from
$116,483
VAT
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Radzewo, Poland
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
New Homes in Radzewo – Kowalska Street (Wielkopolska Region) Size: from 52.41 m² to 78.00 m² Status: Completed – Ready to move in ✅ INVESTMENT OVERVIEW A boutique development consisting of just 5 homes, located in a quiet, green area of Radzewo. It’s an excellent option for those who…
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Poznan, Poland
from
$127,721
VAT
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Poznan, Poland
from
$118,178
VAT
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Looking for the perfect place to live or invest? An amazing opportunity awaits you at the intersection of Yanicki and Dombrowski streets in the prestigious Poznan-Jerzyce district. The project was created with concern for the comfort of the residents, offering a self-sufficient city in the c…
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Our agents in Poland
Natalia Zaitseva
Natalia Zaitseva
2 460 properties
