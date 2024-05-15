Zaitseva Estates

About the agency

Natalia Zaitseva

Real Estate & Investment Advisor in Poland

I work where real estate becomes more than property — it turns into a strategic instrument of capital protection, growth, and long-term stability.

My core market is Poznań — a dynamic, economically resilient city with one of the most balanced real estate markets in Poland. Here, I advise international investors, buyers, and tenants, helping them make decisions based on data, analysis, and a clear understanding of risk.

With over 25 years of experience in real estate — including 10 years in Poland — I combine legal expertise, licensed professional credentials, and deep market knowledge.

I am a licensed member of the Polish Real Estate Federation and the Wielkopolska Association of Realtors.

My work follows the private advisory model:

— analytical,

— strategic,

— legally transparent,

— and fully personalized.

I collaborate with a selected network of specialists: analysts, legal advisors, mortgage experts, interior designers, and asset managers. Together, we create a comprehensive environment where clients receive not a transaction, but a complete solution.

In addition to private consulting, I am the founder and director of Etalon Estate Group, an international real estate firm based in Poznań, serving clients from more than 15 countries.

This experience provides access to preferential terms, verified projects, and investment opportunities not available on the open market.

My goal is simple:

Every client — regardless of where they live — feels confident that their investment is calculated, protected, and working toward their long-term objectives.