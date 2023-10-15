Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Umm al-Quwain

Pool Residential properties for sale in Umm al-Quwain, UAE

houses
4
1 property total found
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with sea view in Umm Al Quwain, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with sea view
Umm Al Quwain, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 799 m²
Number of floors 2
AMAZING VILLA SEA VIEW l BEST PRICE l NO COMMISSION !!WE pleased to offer amazing project in…
€647,359

Properties features in Umm al-Quwain, UAE

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir