Seaview Studios for Sale in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

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Beachfront Studios for Sale in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

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Mina Al arab
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3 properties total found
Studio apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 10/21
Branded apartments in the complex Franck Muller Aeternitas in Dubai Marina! For life and inv…
$226,009
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DDA Real Estate
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1 room studio apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/15
Hayat Residence is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the best-in…
$140,000
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1 room studio apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 8/17
The Rising Star project is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the…
$145,000
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Properties features in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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