Seaview Houses for Sale in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

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Beachfront Houses in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

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6 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 14
Ice-Inspired Flats for Sale in Ras Al Khaimah Beach District The Beach District in Ras Al Kh…
$992,481
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
Floor 1/12
Seafront Apartments with Installment in Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island Luxurious apartments…
$1,44M
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 1 bedroom
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 4/12
Seafront Apartments with Installment in Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island Luxurious apartments…
$832,851
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/12
Seafront Apartments with Installment in Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island Luxurious apartments…
$1,13M
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Villa 2 rooms in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 rooms
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 550 m²
Book your Dream home Marbella Villas in Hayat IslandPay 5% and Move into your Dream Home. UP…
$489,910
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4 bedroom house in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom house
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 799 m²
Bиза на 12 лет Бизнес-лицензия на 12 лет Испытайте эксклюзивную жизнь на острове в сам…
$1,91M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest

Property types in Ras al-Khaimah

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Properties features in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

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