Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Ras al-Khaimah

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

apartments
34
houses
20
20 properties total found
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
€260,617
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
€469,109
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
€833,971
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Price on request
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Ras, UAE
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Ras, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 799 m²
Bиза на 12 лет Бизнес-лицензия на 12 лет Испытайте эксклюзивную жизнь на острове в сам…
€1,75M
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Ready-made apartments in the emirate of Ras Al Jaima with an installment payment for 5 years…
€200,714
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 9/19
Apartments by the sea on the island of Ras al-Khaimah Bay Residences is located on the pres…
€260,284
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 455 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,64M
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 3
€517,920
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Ras, UAE
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Ras, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Floor 28/2
In the very center of Benidorm, two large avant-garde buildings rise, from which views of th…
€682,854
Villa 2 room villa with sea view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Villa 2 room villa with sea view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 550 m²
Book your Dream home Marbella Villas in Hayat IslandPay 5% and Move into your Dream Home. UP…
€466,026

Properties features in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir