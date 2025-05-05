Residential complex New Ruby Residence with swimming pools and fitness areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Ruby is a project by Binghatti, which offers refined studios and spacious apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Every detail in Ruby is thought out to the last detail to create the atmosphere of perfect style. Natural top-quality materials are used in the interiors - radiant marble, warm wood and floor-to-ceiling glazing, which fills the space with natural light. This is a place, where luxury and coziness combine harmoniously, and open layouts create the feeling of infinite space.

Ruby is the carefully thought-out concept of life, where every minute is full of comfort. Enjoy the best amenities: an infinity pool for adults, a kids' pool, a specially equipped yoga area, modern fitness spaces, a jogging track, and stylish outdoor lounge areas. You can keep fit, enjoy the moments of seclusion and spend time with your loved ones in the cozy atmosphere here.

Amenities:

indoor and outdoor fitness areas

swimming pools for children and adults

jogging track

yoga area

kids' playground

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Payment plan: 70/30.

Features of the flats

Comes with kitchen fitting only

Location and nearby infrastructure

The unique location ensures convenient access to everything, making life in Dubai bright and vibrant. Circle Mall, Dubai Marina, and the key highways of the city, such as Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, are a few minutes away, allowing you to get to the city center, beaches and other landmarks quickly.