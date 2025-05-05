Residential complex New Ruby Residence with swimming pools and fitness areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$236,402
14/04/2025
$234,942
13/04/2025
$235,081
12/04/2025
$235,959
11/04/2025
$241,290
10/04/2025
$242,274
09/04/2025
$243,492
08/04/2025
$243,340
06/04/2025
$243,482
05/04/2025
$241,264
04/04/2025
$244,489
03/04/2025
$247,201
02/04/2025
$246,680
01/04/2025
$246,122
30/03/2025
$245,365
29/03/2025
$247,201
28/03/2025
$248,103
27/03/2025
$247,233
26/03/2025
$247,079
25/03/2025
$246,235
24/03/2025
$245,401
;
13
ID: 24898
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2420548
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Ruby is a project by Binghatti, which offers refined studios and spacious apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Every detail in Ruby is thought out to the last detail to create the atmosphere of perfect style. Natural top-quality materials are used in the interiors - radiant marble, warm wood and floor-to-ceiling glazing, which fills the space with natural light. This is a place, where luxury and coziness combine harmoniously, and open layouts create the feeling of infinite space.

Ruby is the carefully thought-out concept of life, where every minute is full of comfort. Enjoy the best amenities: an infinity pool for adults, a kids' pool, a specially equipped yoga area, modern fitness spaces, a jogging track, and stylish outdoor lounge areas. You can keep fit, enjoy the moments of seclusion and spend time with your loved ones in the cozy atmosphere here.

Amenities:

  • indoor and outdoor fitness areas
  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • jogging track
  • yoga area
  • kids' playground

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Payment plan: 70/30.

Features of the flats

Comes with kitchen fitting only

Location and nearby infrastructure

The unique location ensures convenient access to everything, making life in Dubai bright and vibrant. Circle Mall, Dubai Marina, and the key highways of the city, such as Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, are a few minutes away, allowing you to get to the city center, beaches and other landmarks quickly.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

