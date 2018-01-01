  1. Realting.com
About the complex

AQUA DIMORE Project

Location - Dubai Science park, Arjan

Planned delivery date - IV 2026

Aqua Dimore is an Italian-style luxury complex that offers unique accommodation opportunities in the thriving and vibrant Dubai Science park area with good transport accessibility. Residences are represented by studios and apartments with 1-4 bedrooms with private pools on terraces.

Infrastructure: 

  • Club house
  • Pool
  • Fitness-centers
  • Gymnasium
  • Business-hall
  • Zone for meditation and yoga
  • Barbecue area
  • Cinema
  • Landscape zones
  • Children's playground
  • Bar

 

In the complex are presented:

Studios - from 38m2 - from 189,000$

Studios with swimming pool - from 46m2 - from 245,000$

Apartment with 1 bedroom + pool - from 69.6 m2 - from 339,000$

Apartment with 1 bedroom suite + pool - from 99 m2 - from 402,000$

Apartment with 2 bedrooms + pool - from 113 m2 - from 489,000$

Apartment with 2 bedrooms luxury + pool - from 128 m2 - from 559,000$

Apartment with 3 bedrooms + pool - from 165 m2 - from 658,000$

Payment schedule:

Customers are offered a choice of 5 different payment plans, each of which has undeniable advantages, such as:

  • down payment - 20% +4% DLD (tax)
  • guaranteed ROI 8% for 3 years
  • installment for 5 years 
  • payment 50/50 (50% - during construction, the second 50% - on keys) 


Bonuses from the developer:

Guaranteed return on investment of 8% per year for the 3rd years:

  • at 100% payment - during construction
  • upon installment - after the delivery of the project 

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic brick
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
19
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 38.0
Price per m², EUR 4,558
Apartment price, EUR 173,188
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
