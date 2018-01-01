Location - Dubai Science park, Arjan
Planned delivery date - IV 2026
Aqua Dimore is an Italian-style luxury complex that offers unique accommodation opportunities in the thriving and vibrant Dubai Science park area with good transport accessibility. Residences are represented by studios and apartments with 1-4 bedrooms with private pools on terraces.
Studios - from 38m2 - from 189,000$
Studios with swimming pool - from 46m2 - from 245,000$
Apartment with 1 bedroom + pool - from 69.6 m2 - from 339,000$
Apartment with 1 bedroom suite + pool - from 99 m2 - from 402,000$
Apartment with 2 bedrooms + pool - from 113 m2 - from 489,000$
Apartment with 2 bedrooms luxury + pool - from 128 m2 - from 559,000$
Apartment with 3 bedrooms + pool - from 165 m2 - from 658,000$
Customers are offered a choice of 5 different payment plans, each of which has undeniable advantages, such as:
Guaranteed return on investment of 8% per year for the 3rd years: