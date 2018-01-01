Complex of townhouses Camelia with a private beach, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer an amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Elvira, Dubai Hills Estate.
Elvira is a development of Emaar.
Key Highlights;
Extraordinary lifestyle in a natural green setting
The finest amenities & facilities at the service
Awe-inspiring views of Dubai Marina & Skyline
Experience the parkland paradise immersed in nature
Amenities & Facilities;
1 Bedroom
1 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 721 Sqft
Laundry area
Walk-in-closet
Open Kitchen
Dining & Retail outlets
Swimming pool
Gym
Health care centre
Leisure & Park
Supermarket & Shopping area
Tennis & Basketball court
Cycling, Running & Jogging track
School & Institute
Sports court
