Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Commercial
  4. Offices

Offices for Sale in Thailand

сommercial property
79
hotels
30
apartment buildings
12
investment properties
18
Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office in Bangkok, Thailand
Office
Bangkok, Thailand
Area 48 246 m²
Number of floors 22
Office building for sale, the whole building, 22 floors high, next to New Petchburi Road, Ba…
€52,16M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir