Luxury villa in a premium residence Lagoons Venice with a beach close to the autodrome and a polo club, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

We offer spacious Venetian-style villas with a picturesque view of the lagoons.

The Italian-style residence is one of eight parts of the large complex. Here You'll find cafes and restaurants, a beach and a lagoon, green areas and lounge areas, an outdoor cinema, kids' playgrounds, bike paths, swimming pools, a fitness center, a spa area.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious and eco-friendly area, near the beach, a school, shopping malls, a golf course.

  • International airport - 28 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 24 minutes
  • Autodrome - 12 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 31 km
  • Sea - 23 km
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 1 apartment, located in JVC, known as Levanto by ORO 24. Payment Plan; - Upon Booking - 20% - Jan 2023 - Oct 2025 - 1% X 34 months - Nov 2023 - 2% X 1 month - Dec 2025 to July 2029 - 1% X 44 months    Amenities & Facilities; - 1 Bedroom - 2 Bath - Unfurnished  - BUA; 665 Sqft  - Powder room - Store area  - Balcony / Terrace  - Sunken seat - Swimming pool - Cabanas  - Cinema  - Kid's play area - Party Hall - Lift, Lobby & Waiting area - Reception area - Health care centre - Squash  - Jacuzzi  - Chess area - Multimedia gaming zone - Bowling alley  - Billiards  - Jogging, Running & Cycling track  - Indoor golfing zone - Business centre & library  - Table Tennis  - Supermarket & Shopping area - Dining & Retail outlet - Restaurant & Cafe - School & Institute  - Fitness centre  - Yoga & Meditation area    For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at  Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Agency: TRANIO
French Riviera-style residential complex: includes premium rooms, party clubs, and a private beach with cafes and restaurants. Property owners have access to the beach club and can use the service of anchorage on the beach to park their yacht or boat. Giant blue pool, snorkeling, coral reefs and sea life near the complex. For owners - 2 weeks free stay per year. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Pearl House — premium complex from Imtiaz Developments in Jumeirah Village Circle. The building will have 15 floors, including a basement and a 4-story podium. On sale — 176 studios and one-bedroom apartments with custom-made furniture. Real estate — from 38 square meters. m to 73 square meters. m. All residences will have a balcony with views of the surroundings. The one-bedroom apartment — has a built-in office. This option is perfect for freelancers. Infrastructure: Pearl House will have world-class amenities, including: - a club room with a pool table; - electric vehicle charging station; - gym; - courtyard; - rooftop pool; - additional parking for visitors; - children's playground. Location: Pearl House is located next to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, so residents can easily move around the emirate. Motor City and Dubai Studio City can be reached in 15 minutes, and Dubai International Airport — in half an hour. Nearby are several bus stops, including Sobha Daffodil Apartments 1, JVC, Al Wazzan Tower 1, etc. In 25 minutes you can reach many infrastructure facilities, including: - JVC — Halfa Park, Circle Community Park; - Tudomart Supermarket; - LIFE Pharmacy — JVC LIFE; - JVC Masjid — Masjid Fatma Al Sayed Mohammad Yousuf Sharaf; - Right Health Karama Medical Center, Aster Clinic JVC; - Circle Mall; - Restaurants Define Turkish, Trattoria by Cinque | Italian Restaurant in JVC, Farm City Dubai, etc. The complex adjoins the hotel with private luxury apartments FIVE Jumeirah Village Hotel. There is a boutique spa, gym, large pool, restaurants and other premium amenities. We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. Write or call, answer all your questions!
