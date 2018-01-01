Luxury villa in a premium residence Lagoons Venice with a beach close to the autodrome and a polo club, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €220,880

66 m² 1

Completion date: 2025

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Pearl House — premium complex from Imtiaz Developments in Jumeirah Village Circle. The building will have 15 floors, including a basement and a 4-story podium. On sale — 176 studios and one-bedroom apartments with custom-made furniture. Real estate — from 38 square meters. m to 73 square meters. m. All residences will have a balcony with views of the surroundings. The one-bedroom apartment — has a built-in office. This option is perfect for freelancers. Infrastructure: Pearl House will have world-class amenities, including: - a club room with a pool table; - electric vehicle charging station; - gym; - courtyard; - rooftop pool; - additional parking for visitors; - children's playground. Location: Pearl House is located next to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, so residents can easily move around the emirate. Motor City and Dubai Studio City can be reached in 15 minutes, and Dubai International Airport — in half an hour. Nearby are several bus stops, including Sobha Daffodil Apartments 1, JVC, Al Wazzan Tower 1, etc. In 25 minutes you can reach many infrastructure facilities, including: - JVC — Halfa Park, Circle Community Park; - Tudomart Supermarket; - LIFE Pharmacy — JVC LIFE; - JVC Masjid — Masjid Fatma Al Sayed Mohammad Yousuf Sharaf; - Right Health Karama Medical Center, Aster Clinic JVC; - Circle Mall; - Restaurants Define Turkish, Trattoria by Cinque | Italian Restaurant in JVC, Farm City Dubai, etc. The complex adjoins the hotel with private luxury apartments FIVE Jumeirah Village Hotel. There is a boutique spa, gym, large pool, restaurants and other premium amenities. We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. Write or call, answer all your questions!