Residential complex The Community Sports Arena

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$164,435
;
24
Address
Params
Description
Apartments
Media
ID: 26329
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/06/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    23

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

The Future of Living

The Community Sports Arena is a versatile mixed-use development spanning over 66,628 sq.ft. offering 396 residential units that promise unmatched convenience and accessibility. Residents of The Community Sports Arena will relish in a variety of amenities, including a rooftop pool, an indoor-outdoor gym, and meticulously landscaped parks.

The Community is also strategically positioned ensuring maximum visibility from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and easy connectivity to all that Sports City has to offer. With easy access to major highways, the entirety of Dubai is within reach, complemented by a high walk score that allows for convenient access to on-site services without dependency on a vehicle.

Embracing the co-living concept, The Community fosters an active and interconnected lifestyle. This innovative approach encourages social engagement and offers residents the ideal blend of urban living and recreational amenities.

The Apartment

The interiors of the residences feature elegant full-body porcelain tiles inspired by timeless Spanish and Italian designs, enhancing both walls and floors. The sanitary ware and fixtures are selected to reflect the sophistication of European craftsmanship, adding a refined touch to every space.

Common Areas

Within The Community spaces, elegant meeting lounges are located in the grand quadruple-height lobby. Artistic lighting enhances the exposed ceilings, while terrazzo flooring is accented with brass expansion joints and complemented by designer furniture.

Co-working floors offer flexible workspaces tailored for professionals who work remotely feature seating stairs. Co-working floors come with flexible working spaces for those working from home.

The Community Facilities

The Community places a high premium on connectivity and includes amenities that aim to foster social interaction, ensuring residents can enjoy quality time with friends and family in shared spaces.

A commitment to quality permeates every stage of the project’s development, ensuring it emerges as the most desirable and convenient residence for both short-term and long-term stays.

Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 84.9
Price per m², USD 3,210
Apartment price, USD 272,536
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 143.3
Price per m², USD 3,233
Apartment price, USD 463,142
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 161.7
Price per m², USD 3,034
Apartment price, USD 490,371
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 44.7
Price per m², USD 3,679
Apartment price, USD 164,435

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

