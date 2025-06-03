Residential complex The Community Sports Arena

The Future of Living

The Community Sports Arena is a versatile mixed-use development spanning over 66,628 sq.ft. offering 396 residential units that promise unmatched convenience and accessibility. Residents of The Community Sports Arena will relish in a variety of amenities, including a rooftop pool, an indoor-outdoor gym, and meticulously landscaped parks.

The Community is also strategically positioned ensuring maximum visibility from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and easy connectivity to all that Sports City has to offer. With easy access to major highways, the entirety of Dubai is within reach, complemented by a high walk score that allows for convenient access to on-site services without dependency on a vehicle.

Embracing the co-living concept, The Community fosters an active and interconnected lifestyle. This innovative approach encourages social engagement and offers residents the ideal blend of urban living and recreational amenities.

The Apartment

The interiors of the residences feature elegant full-body porcelain tiles inspired by timeless Spanish and Italian designs, enhancing both walls and floors. The sanitary ware and fixtures are selected to reflect the sophistication of European craftsmanship, adding a refined touch to every space.

Common Areas

Within The Community spaces, elegant meeting lounges are located in the grand quadruple-height lobby. Artistic lighting enhances the exposed ceilings, while terrazzo flooring is accented with brass expansion joints and complemented by designer furniture.

Co-working floors offer flexible workspaces tailored for professionals who work remotely feature seating stairs. Co-working floors come with flexible working spaces for those working from home.

The Community Facilities

The Community places a high premium on connectivity and includes amenities that aim to foster social interaction, ensuring residents can enjoy quality time with friends and family in shared spaces.

A commitment to quality permeates every stage of the project’s development, ensuring it emerges as the most desirable and convenient residence for both short-term and long-term stays.