Residential complex New Sunset Bay Three Complex with beaches, swimming pools and golf courses, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

We would like to bring to your attention the third phase of Sunset Bay complex at Dubai Islands - the unique place, where the perfect coastline combines with refined elegance. This beachfront oasis is ideally integrated into the dynamic rhythm of the megapolis, creating the harmonious space for life and recreation. Fully furnished apartments with exclusive design, as well as advanced technologies, including electric vehicle charging stations, are waiting for you here.

The residential complex offers 21 km of the pristine coastline, certifies according to Blue Flag Global Accreditation, and nine exclusive marinas, opening the way to the seven seas. There is a roof-top infinity pool, opening breathtaking panoramic views.

Surrounded by greenery and picturesque paths, Sunset Bay combines natural harmony with the rhythm of modern life. The amenities of the complex include lounge areas, barbecue and outdoor dining areas, meeting spaces, jacuzzi, a kids' playground, an outdoor yoga area, private terraces, a ping pong table, a clubhouse and a modern gym. All of these things create the atmosphere of coziness, luxury and absolute comfort, making Sunset Bay the ideal place for life.

Amenities:

swimming pools

outdoor cinema

jacuzzi

kids' playground

yoga area

gym

clubhouse

private terraces

barbecue area

breathtaking views of the sunset

beaches

2 golf courses

park

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 60/40

Features of the flats

Fully furnished and fitted apartments

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in close proximity to beaches, shopping malls and parks, 12 minutes away from Dubai International Airport. 86 world-class hotels and resorts, ensuring the highest comfort level, as well as two golf courses with breathtaking views, creating the ideal conditions for the game, are also in close proximity.