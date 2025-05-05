  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New Sunset Bay Three Complex with beaches, swimming pools and golf courses, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Sunset Bay Three Complex with beaches, swimming pools and golf courses, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$489,862
14/04/2025
$486,836
13/04/2025
$487,123
12/04/2025
$488,936
11/04/2025
$499,989
10/04/2025
$502,027
09/04/2025
$504,545
08/04/2025
$504,233
06/04/2025
$504,530
05/04/2025
$499,935
04/04/2025
$506,612
03/04/2025
$512,229
02/04/2025
$511,154
01/04/2025
$509,998
30/03/2025
$508,435
29/03/2025
$512,233
28/03/2025
$514,101
27/03/2025
$512,299
26/03/2025
$511,980
25/03/2025
$510,227
24/03/2025
$508,483
;
Residential complex New Sunset Bay Three Complex with beaches, swimming pools and golf courses, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
1
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25262
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2431094
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

We would like to bring to your attention the third phase of Sunset Bay complex at Dubai Islands - the unique place, where the perfect coastline combines with refined elegance. This beachfront oasis is ideally integrated into the dynamic rhythm of the megapolis, creating the harmonious space for life and recreation. Fully furnished apartments with exclusive design, as well as advanced technologies, including electric vehicle charging stations, are waiting for you here.

The residential complex offers 21 km of the pristine coastline, certifies according to Blue Flag Global Accreditation, and nine exclusive marinas, opening the way to the seven seas. There is a roof-top infinity pool, opening breathtaking panoramic views.

Surrounded by greenery and picturesque paths, Sunset Bay combines natural harmony with the rhythm of modern life. The amenities of the complex include lounge areas, barbecue and outdoor dining areas, meeting spaces, jacuzzi, a kids' playground, an outdoor yoga area, private terraces, a ping pong table, a clubhouse and a modern gym. All of these things create the atmosphere of coziness, luxury and absolute comfort, making Sunset Bay the ideal place for life.

Amenities:

  • swimming pools
  • outdoor cinema
  • jacuzzi
  • kids' playground
  • yoga area
  • gym
  • clubhouse
  • private terraces
  • barbecue area
  • breathtaking views of the sunset
  • beaches
  • 2 golf courses
  • park

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 60/40

Features of the flats

Fully furnished and fitted apartments

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in close proximity to beaches, shopping malls and parks, 12 minutes away from Dubai International Airport. 86 world-class hotels and resorts, ensuring the highest comfort level, as well as two golf courses with breathtaking views, creating the ideal conditions for the game, are also in close proximity.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Lum1nar Object1
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$241,441
Residential complex Nadine 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Residential complex High-quality penthouses in new waterfront Ellington Cove Residence with a direct access to the beach and a yacht club, Dubai Islands, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,54M
Residential complex Perla 3
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$338,863
Residential complex OAK YARD
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$174,132
You are viewing
Residential complex New Sunset Bay Three Complex with beaches, swimming pools and golf courses, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$489,862
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Aqua Flora Vincitore
Apartment building Aqua Flora Vincitore
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
from
$200,067
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
The Winning Group is an award-winning Real Estate Boutique Development group that builds luxury designer projects in Dubai.  As an esteemed industry leader, Vincitore was the curator of various global real estate awards reaffirming its commitment pursue excellence, quality and innovation. …
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in the new residence One Sky Park with swimming pools in the calm green area of ​​JVC, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new residence One Sky Park with swimming pools in the calm green area of ​​JVC, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$662,907
One Sky Park includes two towers, each of which is the pink of graciousness. The first tower (A) has 26 floors. The top floor features numerous amenities for residents, and the viewpoint offers a panoramic view of the surroundings and the unique space for comfortable communication. The secon…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence Maison with swimming pools close to the downtown, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Maison with swimming pools close to the downtown, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$198,229
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features a kids' pool and a playground, a garden, a large swimming pool, a gym, a parking. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen appliances (built-in hob, dishwasher, built-in microwave, built-…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications