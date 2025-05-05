  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$181,714
14/04/2025
$180,591
13/04/2025
$180,697
12/04/2025
$181,370
11/04/2025
$185,470
10/04/2025
$186,226
09/04/2025
$187,160
08/04/2025
$187,044
06/04/2025
$187,155
05/04/2025
$185,450
04/04/2025
$187,927
03/04/2025
$190,011
02/04/2025
$189,612
01/04/2025
$189,183
30/03/2025
$184,396
29/03/2025
$185,772
28/03/2025
$186,450
27/03/2025
$185,797
26/03/2025
$185,681
25/03/2025
$185,046
24/03/2025
$184,413
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25210
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2430171
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Plunge into the world of comfort and elegance with Lume Residence - the 20-storey residential complex in one of the most dynamically developing areas of Dubai - Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The project combines value-enhancing investment, ideal location and high level of comfort. Studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available. High ceilings (3 m) create the feeling of freedom, and large floor-to-ceiling windows fill the space with natural light and open breathtaking views of the urban landscape.

Residence can enjoy the modern clubhouse, where you can work, communicate and recreate in cozy atmosphere. The swimming pool will become your private oasis in hot days, and barbecue and lounge areas - the ideal place for meetings with friends and your loved ones. For sports fans, there is an open fitness area, where you can do exercises outdoors, a paddle court and a spacious event area, where you can embrace life among likeminded people.

Amenities:

  • clubhouse
  • swimming pool
  • paddle court
  • sports ground
  • equipped outdoor event area
  • barbecue abd lounge areas

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan (60/40)

Features of the flats

Kitchen appliances and sanitary ware are included.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Jumeirah Village Circle is one of the most sought-after residential areas of Dubai, ideal for comfortable life and investment. Well-developed infrastructure, proximity to business centers and key landmarks of the city, as well as the cozy atmosphere of a private residential quarter mutually complement here. The best schools, shopping malls, restaurants, parks and activities areas are nearby.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartments in the new residence The Highgrove with swimming pools, spa and restaurant in the area of ​​Nad Al Sheba 1/Meydan, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,01M
Residential complex Rove Home Marasi Drive
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$312,024
Residential complex The Highgrove
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$529,964
Residential complex Society House Downtown Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$530,835
Residential complex Avenue Residence 6
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$328,307
You are viewing
Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$181,714
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building AZIZI Riviera 31
Apartment building AZIZI Riviera 31
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$273,972
The year of construction 2023
Area 180 m²
1 real estate object 1
AZIZI Riviera 31 Deal: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Meydan Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 View: garden view  Parking: 1 Floor: On the top floor  Furnished: Unfurnished  Balcony: Yes Availability: soon transfer Built-up area: 490 square meters. ft.
Agency
DOM REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Residential complex High-rise residential complex Albero with first-class infrastructure in the Dubai Creek Harbor area, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residential complex Albero with first-class infrastructure in the Dubai Creek Harbor area, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$492,535
Welcome to Albero, a new residential project in the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour, where every detail has been carefully thought out to give you a sense of privacy, natural harmony and impeccable style. This project is a true embodiment of modern comfort surrounded by nature, panoramic views …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex Harrisoni Villas La Mer with a swimming pool and panoramic views close to Burj Khalifa, La Mer, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex Harrisoni Villas La Mer with a swimming pool and panoramic views close to Burj Khalifa, La Mer, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$29,93M
Harrisoni Villas La Mer is an embodiment of luxury and seclusion in the most prestigious are of Dubai. The unique location near La Mer promenade allows to enjoy views of Arabian Gulf and flagship Burj Khalifa, creating the unparalleled atmosphere. These houses offer spacious interiors and el…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications