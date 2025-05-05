Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Plunge into the world of comfort and elegance with Lume Residence - the 20-storey residential complex in one of the most dynamically developing areas of Dubai - Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The project combines value-enhancing investment, ideal location and high level of comfort. Studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available. High ceilings (3 m) create the feeling of freedom, and large floor-to-ceiling windows fill the space with natural light and open breathtaking views of the urban landscape.

Residence can enjoy the modern clubhouse, where you can work, communicate and recreate in cozy atmosphere. The swimming pool will become your private oasis in hot days, and barbecue and lounge areas - the ideal place for meetings with friends and your loved ones. For sports fans, there is an open fitness area, where you can do exercises outdoors, a paddle court and a spacious event area, where you can embrace life among likeminded people.

Amenities:

clubhouse

swimming pool

paddle court

sports ground

equipped outdoor event area

barbecue abd lounge areas

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan (60/40)

Features of the flats

Kitchen appliances and sanitary ware are included.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Jumeirah Village Circle is one of the most sought-after residential areas of Dubai, ideal for comfortable life and investment. Well-developed infrastructure, proximity to business centers and key landmarks of the city, as well as the cozy atmosphere of a private residential quarter mutually complement here. The best schools, shopping malls, restaurants, parks and activities areas are nearby.