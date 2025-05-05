  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New Isola Bella Residence with swimming pools, a co-working area and a kindergarten, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Isola Bella Residence with swimming pools, a co-working area and a kindergarten, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$298,087
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 21555
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2391012
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

The new residential complex, offering the unique combination of style, comfort and functionality. This project will be ideal for both young professionals and families with children, appreciating high quality of life and modern amenities.

Features
  • Variety of layouts: from cozy studios to spacious apartments with 2 bedrooms and a study. Every flat is designed with consideration to up-to-date requirements and equipped with everything necessary for comfortable living.
  • Multilevel infrastructure: the complex offers a wide variety of amenities on different floors of the building, which allows every resident to choose a hobby he loves.
  • High ceilings: the standard ceiling height of 3.8 meters creates the feeling of space and airiness.
  • Modern finishing: the apartments have fully equipped kitchens with high-quality appliances by the leading brands (Grohe, Bosch, Teka, etc) and fitted wardrobes.
  • Smart Home: "Smart Home" system integration will allow to control different functions of the apartment using a smartphone or voice commands.
  • Landscaped territory: green garden, lounge areas, barbecue areas create the cozy atmosphere for outdoor recreation.
  • Parking: every resident has a parking space and a storage on the podium level.

Features

  • Island pool
  • Infinity pool
  • Clubhouse
  • Cigar salon
  • Steam bath and sauna
  • Co-working area
  • Kindergarten
  • Pet day care

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Payment plan (50/50):

20% - down payment

5% - in 6 quarterly instalments

50% - completion

Facilities and equipment in the house

Renovated, equipped with a kitchen and Bosh appliances, built-in wardrobes.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Due to convenient road junctions, you can rapidly get to the city center, business areas, and main highways.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residence Riviera Beach Front on the shore of the canal close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$722,475
Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pool Samana Resorts close to Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, IMPZ (Production City), Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$293,616
Apartment building Penthouse Sobha Seahaven
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$36,84M
Residential complex The S
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,39M
Residential complex Haven 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$135,000
You are viewing
Residential complex New Isola Bella Residence with swimming pools, a co-working area and a kindergarten, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$298,087
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Orbis
Residential complex Orbis
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$269,942
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 34
Unique apartments in the new Orbis project in the modern Motor City area! Apartments for life and investment! High rental income - from 10% in $! Interest-free installment plan! Due date - 4 quarters. 2027 Facilities: huge swimming pool, gym, padel courts, multi-sport areas, caretaker, gam…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Apartments in the new Marina Cove residence with a swimming pool 2 minutes from the waterfront in Dubai Marina area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new Marina Cove residence with a swimming pool 2 minutes from the waterfront in Dubai Marina area, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,25M
We offer you the unique opportunity to become a part of one of the most desirable residential projects. Marina Cove is a harmony with dynamic urban life and tranquility. In Marina Cove, you're waited by breathtaking panoramic views, which will become the ideal backdrop for your everyday life…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New AG Ark Residence with a swimming pool, a cinema and a lounge area, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New AG Ark Residence with a swimming pool, a cinema and a lounge area, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$380,160
AG Ark is a new residential complex by AG Properties, located in the dynamically developing area of Dubailand Residence Complex. This project combines stylish architecture, modern amenities and thought-out location, offering its residents high level of comfort and convenience of urban life. …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications