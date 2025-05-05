Residential complex New Isola Bella Residence with swimming pools, a co-working area and a kindergarten, JVC, Dubai, UAE

The new residential complex, offering the unique combination of style, comfort and functionality. This project will be ideal for both young professionals and families with children, appreciating high quality of life and modern amenities.Features
Features
Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.
Payment plan (50/50):
20% - down payment
5% - in 6 quarterly instalments
50% - completionFacilities and equipment in the house
Renovated, equipped with a kitchen and Bosh appliances, built-in wardrobes.Location and nearby infrastructure
Due to convenient road junctions, you can rapidly get to the city center, business areas, and main highways.