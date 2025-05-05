Residential complex New luxury Cello Residence with swimming pools close to highways, in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE

The project's properties offer a range of urban residences ranging from open studios to spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and 4 bedroom penthouses. Penthouses have panoramic views and private TV rooms.

The complex is located in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Easy access to major highways - Al Khail Road and Hessa Street. Located in close proximity to Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah.

Facilities:

large swimming pool;

children playground;

outdoor gym;

Zen reading area;

landscape park;

parking;

grill area.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the outskirts of the sought-after area of JVC, close to highways, within walking distance of gardens, groceries, pharmacies, and an international school.