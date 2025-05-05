  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New luxury Cello Residence with swimming pools close to highways, in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New luxury Cello Residence with swimming pools close to highways, in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$303,981
18/05/2025
$303,981
17/05/2025
$302,858
16/05/2025
$303,062
14/05/2025
$305,502
13/05/2025
$302,245
11/05/2025
$301,593
10/05/2025
$302,601
09/05/2025
$300,143
08/05/2025
$299,051
07/05/2025
$300,082
14/04/2025
$298,734
13/04/2025
$298,910
12/04/2025
$300,025
11/04/2025
$306,805
10/04/2025
$308,055
09/04/2025
$309,605
08/04/2025
$309,412
06/04/2025
$309,592
05/04/2025
$306,772
04/04/2025
$310,873
;
12
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 14730
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2350565
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

The project's properties offer a range of urban residences ranging from open studios to spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and 4 bedroom penthouses. Penthouses have panoramic views and private TV rooms.

The complex is located in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Easy access to major highways - Al Khail Road and Hessa Street. Located in close proximity to Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah.

Facilities:

  • large swimming pool;
  • children playground;
  • outdoor gym;
  • Zen reading area;
  • landscape park;
  • parking;
  • grill area.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the outskirts of the sought-after area of JVC, close to highways, within walking distance of gardens, groceries, pharmacies, and an international school.

  • Al Khail Road - 5 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 20 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 25 minutes
  • Airport - 35 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New apartments with views of the sea, marina and large park, in Beach Mansion complex with private beach, Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$728,097
Apartment building Avonlea by Emaar
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$651,640
Apartment building Cavalli Tower by Damac
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$20,83M
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of villas Elwood surrounded by greenery, Dubailand area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,17M
Residential complex Ayana Gardens
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$244,603
You are viewing
Residential complex New luxury Cello Residence with swimming pools close to highways, in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$303,981
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Bay 2
Residential complex Bay 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$944,378
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 49
Elite apartments in the new complex DAMAC Bay 2 by Cavalli! Great option for living, resale and rental! Guaranteed investment income - from 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Fully furnished kitchen! Completion date - 1 sq.m. 2028 Amenities: sky-gardens, infinity pool, first-cl…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$163,706
The residential development with one of the best golf courses and facilities for residents. The first of its kind in the Middle East, the International Golf Club is a spectacularly landscaped 18-hole golf course designed by 2016 Olympic Course Architect Gil Hans. The exclusive clubhouse has …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Arbor View
Residential complex Arbor View
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$408,994
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 87 m²
1 real estate object 1
Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANTY of INCOME in the UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications