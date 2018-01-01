Palm Jebel Ali Beach Villas

Abu Dhabi, UAE

from €873,392

Completion date: 2025

Fay Al Reeman II — the new phase of the large-scale community Fay Al Reeman from Aldar Properties, located in Abu Dhabi. The project, which was announced in February 2023, was the latest addition to the freehold zone Alreeman and will include 557 villas with 3 – 6 bedrooms ranging in size from 304 square meters. m to 495 sq. m. All houses will consist of two floors. They include balconies, terraces, an indoor and outdoor mejlis and a maid's bedroom. The villas are unintegrated — you can furnish them to your liking. For maximum comfort for residents, they will be equipped with a DX split air conditioning system. On the territory of the community, residents will be able to take advantage of first-class amenities, including: - covered and open children's play areas; - game room; - gym; - swimming pool; - an outdoor yoga site; - multi-purpose sports courts; - tread and bike paths; - outlets; - school; - open green areas; - a mosque. Location: Fay Al Reeman II is located in the quiet area of Al Shamkha, which is now under construction. In the future, there will be a developed infrastructure, in particular first-class educational institutions, a golf course, etc. Within a 10-minute drive from the community are: - kindergartens: Small Stars Nursery, Happy Jump Nursery Al Shamkha, Al Jeel Kindergarten, Teddy bear Nursery — Al Shamkah, etc.; - Schools: Al Reyada School, Al Qimma School, Mohammad Bin Al Qasim School; - medical facilities: Sama Al Shamkha Medical Center, Shamkha Medical Center, Dental Design Clinic, Healthline Medical Center; - shopping centers: AL SHAMKHA MALL, Makani Mall Al Shamkhah. Villa owners will have easy access to the main motorway of the Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road emirate, which makes it easy to reach different parts of Abu Dhabi. So, Fay Al Reeman II residents will be able to get to Abu Dhabi International Airport in about 15 minutes, to the entertainment hub of the emirate of Yas Island, where the Yas Marina Circuit race track is located, world famous theme parks and other attractions, — in 25 minutes. The cultural center of the UAE capital, Saadiyat Island, where you can visit Louvre Abu Dhabi, is a 40-minute drive away.