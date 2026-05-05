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Terraced Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in United Arab Emirates

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Dubai
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1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 391 m²
Ultra luxury ground-floor duplex with a vast terrace, private pool and access to premium ame…
$6,15M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Properties features in United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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