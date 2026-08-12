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Pool Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in United Arab Emirates

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Dubai
13
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3 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 391 m²
Ultra luxury ground-floor duplex with a vast terrace, private pool and access to premium ame…
$6,15M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 518 m²
Floor 1
Enormous high end duplex with private pool and terrace, access to premium amenities in a pre…
$4,41M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Floor 3/9
The Ultra-Luxury type project is located on an island of natural origin, washed by the water…
$1,35M
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Properties features in United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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