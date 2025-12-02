Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential
  4. Multilevel apartments
  5. Garden

Multi-level apartments with garden for sale in United Arab Emirates

Dubai
13
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Floor 3/9
The Ultra-Luxury type project is located on an island of natural origin, washed by the water…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go