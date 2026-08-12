Seaview Multi-level apartments for Sale in UAE

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Beachfront Multi-level apartments for Sale in United Arab Emirates

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Dubai
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5 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 391 m²
Ultra luxury ground-floor duplex with a vast terrace, private pool and access to premium ame…
$6,15M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 518 m²
Floor 1
Enormous high end duplex with private pool and terrace, access to premium amenities in a pre…
$4,41M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Floor 42/42
Damac bay by cavalli (SKY HIGH LUXURY) DAMAC Bay is a new residential development that co…
Price on request
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 332 m²
Sadaf 2 Category: Duplex District: JBR Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 Type: View of the pie…
$1,77M
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
Mamsha Al Saadiyat offers exclusive homes in an unparalleled location, you can be hitting th…
$859,891
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Properties features in United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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