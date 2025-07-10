Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for Sale in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates

1 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 12
Mirasol – Luxurious living on Raha Island, Ras Al Khaimah.Exclusive apartments with sea view…
$436,159
2 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 12
Mirasol – Luxurious living on Raha Island, Ras Al Khaimah.Exclusive apartments with sea view…
$680,033
3 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 12
Mirasol – Luxurious living on Raha Island, Ras Al Khaimah.Exclusive apartments with sea view…
$1,47M
