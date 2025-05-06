Show property on map Show properties list
Beachfront Apartments in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates

studios
3
1 BHK
19
2 BHK
13
16 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/15
Hayat Residence is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the best-in…
$140,000
2 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 5/15
Hayat Residence is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the best-in…
$296,000
2 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Floor 5/10
Gatsby Residences is a contemporary, low-rise residential tower that has been designed with …
$357,685
1 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/15
Hayat Residence is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the best-in…
$211,000
2 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 7/20
Sea View| Spacious Layout| High Short Term Rental Returns| Waterfront LivingAmazing seafront…
$604,411
1 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 5/10
Gatsby Residences is a contemporary, low-rise residential tower that has been designed with …
$205,145
1 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 5/10
Gatsby Residences is a contemporary, low-rise residential tower that has been designed with …
$212,509
2 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 6/14
Шикарный угловой юнит с панорамным видом на море в жилом комплексе Bay Residences от госзаст…
$716,036
2 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Luxury apartment in the new Cape Hayat complex in Ras Al Khaimah! An excellent option for li…
$759,452
1 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 3/20
Sea View| Spacious Layout| High Return on Short Term Rentals| Waterfront LivingAmazing seafr…
$360,741
1 room studio apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 8/17
The Rising Star project is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the…
$145,000
2 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
Floor 5/10
Gatsby Residences is a contemporary, low-rise residential tower that has been designed with …
$338,245
1 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Luxury apartment in the new Cape Hayat complex in Ras Al Khaimah! An excellent option for li…
$528,219
2 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
Floor 8/17
The Rising Star project is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the…
$296,000
2 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/10
Gatsby Residences is a contemporary, low-rise residential tower that has been designed with …
$360,712
1 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 8/17
The Rising Star project is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the…
$211,000
