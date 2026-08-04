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Pool Apartments for Sale in Ajman, United Arab Emirates

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studios
4
1 BHK
15
2 BHK
13
3 BHK
4
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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
An investment that works for you is at the heart of the dynamic UAE, in the promising Emirat…
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Apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
A master community built around a large lagoon with scenic waterfront promenades Total numb…
$140,000
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Properties features in Ajman, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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