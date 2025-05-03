Show property on map Show properties list
Beachfront Apartments in Ajman, United Arab Emirates

Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Condor Marina Star Residences Promotion: Sale Category: apartment District: Dubai Mari…
$465,755

1 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Investment Apartments with Flexible Payment Plans in Fastly Developing City of Arabia, Dubai…
$218,915

3 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 181 m²
Floor 2/38
$253,172


1 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/30
$165,556

2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 27/1
$196,864

2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/38
$211,933


