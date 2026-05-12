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Apartments with garden for sale in Ajman Emirate, United Arab Emirates

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Ajman
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3 properties total found
Apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
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Apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
A master community built around a large lagoon with scenic waterfront promenades Total numb…
$140,000
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Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 room studio apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 9/21
A turnkey studio with an area of 38.7 square meters on the 9th floor in a new tower under co…
$128,485
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1 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
An investment that works for you is at the heart of the dynamic UAE, in the promising Emirat…
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Property types in Ajman Emirate

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Ajman Emirate, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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