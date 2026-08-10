Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE

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Beachfront Penthouses for Sale in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates

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Abu Dhabi
22
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4 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 15/36
Reportage Tower Apartments with a beautiful view of the Al Marya Island Canal, Abu Dhabi! A …
$1,35M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 284 m²
Floor 8/11
Exclusive Apartments with Luxurious Lifestyle in Abu Dhabi The luxurious apartments on Saadi…
$25,27M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 156 m²
Floor 9/9
ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT. Full sea View and Louver museum abudhabi  Louvre Res…
$9,21M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 11/12
Located in one of the most vibrant neighborhoods of Abu Dhabi, these apartments in Yas Islan…
$1,15M
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Properties features in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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