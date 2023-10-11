Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Yenibagarasi Mahallesi

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey

1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas in Foca District   With an incredibly beautiful view and a swimming pool…
€707,254

Properties features in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir