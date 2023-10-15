Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Yayla Mahallesi

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Yayla Mahallesi, Turkey

2 properties total found
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Yayla Mahallesi, Turkey
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Yayla Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 4
  -This flat is in the form of 5,5+1. -Located by the sea in Tuzla, these villas offer…
€2,77M
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Yayla Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Yayla Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
  -This flat is in the form of 3,5+1. -Hıgh ceılıng spacıous and comfortable ınterıor,…
€1,93M

Properties features in Yayla Mahallesi, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir