Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Tuerkmen Mahallesi
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey

Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
База Гольф клуба за городом Кушадасы. Уединённое тихое место. УК сдаёт под ключ. Ин…
$139,377
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes