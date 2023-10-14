Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Investment Flats in Istanbul Beyoglu Close to Sea. Italian-style apartments are located…
€1,09M
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair in Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 5
Renovated and Well Located Flats in Istanbul Beyoglu. Centrally-located flats in Istanbul, B…
€1,14M
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair in Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 5
Renovated and Well Located Flats in Istanbul Beyoglu. Centrally-located flats in Istanbul, B…
€701,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair in Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 5
Renovated and Well Located Flats in Istanbul Beyoglu. Centrally-located flats in Istanbul, B…
€571,000

