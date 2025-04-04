Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Servetiye Cami Mahallesi, Turkey

2 properties total found
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Kazandere, Turkey
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Kazandere, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of exclusive villas with a view of the sea and swimming pools, Kocaeli, Turkey …
$2,22M
1 bedroom apartment in Kazandere, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kazandere, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury residence with swimming pools and beautiful green areas, Kocaeli, Turkey The residen…
$217,562
Properties features in Servetiye Cami Mahallesi, Turkey

with Garden
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
