Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Sahil Mahallesi
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garden view, with Security service 24h in Basiskele, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garden view, with Security service 24h
Basiskele, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€190,000

Properties features in Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir