  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Panayir Mahallesi

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Panayir Mahallesi, Turkey

4 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Panayir, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Panayir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 277 m²
Floor 3/4
Brand-New Apartments in a Privileged Complex in Kocaeli The apartments are in Kocaeli Değirm…
€337,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Panayir, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Panayir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand-New Apartments in a Privileged Complex in Kocaeli The apartments are in Kocaeli Değirm…
€173,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Panayir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Panayir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand-New Apartments in a Privileged Complex in Kocaeli The apartments are in Kocaeli Değirm…
€133,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Panayir, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Panayir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand-New Apartments in a Privileged Complex in Kocaeli The apartments are in Kocaeli Değirm…
€126,000

