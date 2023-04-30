New guarded residence with a swimming pool at 900 meters from the sea, Oba, Turkey

Karakocali, Turkey

from €153,000

Just 450 meters from the magnificent beach, we offer you our new luxury residential complex under construction, which will welcome its residents in March 2023. The complex has its own territory with security, a garden, a swimming pool, a recreation area, a barbecue area, as well as a developed internal infrastructure. The project consists of one block, 4 floors and a total of 28 apartments. This complex provides 1 + 1 apartments from 44m2 to 67m2 and 3-bedroom penthouses ranging from 144 to 167 sq.m. Excellence Q has a charming modern look and high quality construction, and its convenient location makes it ideal for both family vacations and comfortable living. Just 100 meters from the complex is a Carrefour supermarket, within walking distance of restaurants, banks, boutiques, hospitals and schools, post office, ATMs. Comfort, quality, beauty and tranquility - that's what the owners of apartments in this complex will get. GENERAL CHARACTERISTICS OF THE PROJECT: Swimming pool Pool heating Children's swimming pool Sauna Fitness massage room steam room Cinema Playroom Office Generator Elevator Wi-Fi Well maintained garden Dart Pinball Location of Excellence Q in Alanya 450 meters from the beach200 meters from the center620 meters from the hospitalthe supermarket is only 50 metersRestaurants and bars 100 metersAll daily needs are in walking distance to the complex Project construction start: 01/01/2022 Completion of construction: 04/30/2023 Our company, Basic Apartment, provides payment by installments for 12 months with a down payment of 40%.