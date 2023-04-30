New guarded residence with a swimming pool at 900 meters from the sea, Oba, Turkey

If you want to live in a quiet and peaceful place and at the same time enjoy a cup of coffee with a beautiful view of the sea, pay attention to this offer, maybe this is the apartment of your dreams. We are pleased to present you this 3-room fully furnished apartment with two bedrooms, with a total area of 125m², with furniture, appliances and sea views. The layout also provides for a spacious living room combined with an American-style kitchen, a bathroom, a guest bathroom, an entrance hall and two spacious balconies, which, if desired, can be glazed. The apartments are located in the Mahmutlar district, on the 10th floor of a 12-storey residential block, in a closed, well-groomed area with a comfortable infrastructure. The residence has a large swimming pool, a beautiful landscaped garden and car parking. The balconies offer a pleasant view of the complex and the Mediterranean Sea. Within walking distance are chain stores, fish and vegetable shops, cafes, restaurants, a public transport stop with good transport interchange, and only 1500 meters from the sea. Infrastructure of the complex:Outdoor swimming poolChildren's swimming poolWell-groomed closed territoryparkingBarbecue area
Just 450 meters from the magnificent beach, we offer you our new luxury residential complex under construction, which will welcome its residents in March 2023. The complex has its own territory with security, a garden, a swimming pool, a recreation area, a barbecue area, as well as a developed internal infrastructure. The project consists of one block, 4 floors and a total of 28 apartments. This complex provides 1 + 1 apartments from 44m2 to 67m2 and 3-bedroom penthouses ranging from 144 to 167 sq.m. Excellence Q has a charming modern look and high quality construction, and its convenient location makes it ideal for both family vacations and comfortable living. Just 100 meters from the complex is a Carrefour supermarket, within walking distance of restaurants, banks, boutiques, hospitals and schools, post office, ATMs. Comfort, quality, beauty and tranquility - that's what the owners of apartments in this complex will get. GENERAL CHARACTERISTICS OF THE PROJECT: Swimming pool Pool heating Children's swimming pool Sauna Fitness massage room steam room Cinema Playroom Office Generator Elevator Wi-Fi Well maintained garden Dart Pinball Location of Excellence Q in Alanya 450 meters from the beach200 meters from the center620 meters from the hospitalthe supermarket is only 50 metersRestaurants and bars 100 metersAll daily needs are in walking distance to the complex Project construction start: 01/01/2022 Completion of construction: 04/30/2023 Our company, Basic Apartment, provides payment by installments for 12 months with a down payment of 40%.
The project is located in Izmir Bayraklı region
26 floors
226 residential property
For each apartment there is a place in a closed otopark apartments type 1 + 1 up to 6 floors city view
1 salon
1 bedroom
1 bathroom
-the city center 10 minutes
-Near metro
The project will be end in June 2025