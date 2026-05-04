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Apartment in a new building Panorama Park Residence

Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$170,000
;
5
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ID: 39645
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kucukcekmece

About the complex

Strategic Location and Daily Accessibility

Panorama Park Residence is strategically positioned in Küçükçekmece, one of Istanbul’s most active residential and investment districts. Its close proximity to the E-5 highway, public transportation lines, hospitals, universities, and shopping centers ensures smooth daily mobility and long-term livability. This level of accessibility makes the project especially attractive to families seeking convenience as well as investors targeting areas with sustained housing demand.

Family-Focused Design with Modern Comfort

The project is designed around practical family living, offering spacious 2+1 to 4+1 apartments with efficient layouts and generous interior areas ranging from 102 to 147 square meters. Large windows enhance natural light, while high construction standards and earthquake-resistant design provide peace of mind. On-site amenities such as a fitness center, cinema room, children’s playground, and secure parking create a balanced lifestyle within a well-managed residential environment.

Investment Value and Future Growth Potential

Panorama Park Residence presents solid investment fundamentals driven by its limited unit count, central Küçükçekmece location, and proximity to the Canal Istanbul development corridor. The area continues to attract infrastructure upgrades and residential demand, supporting both rental income and long-term capital appreciation. Its family-oriented unit mix and quality construction position the project as a reliable option for investors seeking stability rather than short-term speculation.

Panorama Park Residence is a modern residential project in Küçükçekmece, Istanbul, built on 2,034 m² with one 15-floor block housing 90 elegant apartments. It blends design, comfort, and practicality.

Panorama Park Residence offers 2+1 to 4+1 units (102–147 m²) designed for families seeking quality urban living. Its prime location ensures convenience and solid investment value.

10 Key Advantages

  1. Prime Küçükçekmece location near E5 and transport lines

  2. Contemporary, light-filled architectural design

  3. Family-oriented layouts and spacious interiors

  4. Earthquake-resistant, high-quality construction

  5. Rich amenities—gym, cinema, parking, playground

  6. 24/7 professional security and surveillance

  7. Close to hospitals, universities, malls, schools

  8. 40 minutes to Istanbul International Airport

  9. Strong investment potential near Canal Istanbul

  10. Flexible 2+1–4+1 apartment options for all needs

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Education
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Finance

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Apartment in a new building Panorama Park Residence
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$170,000
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