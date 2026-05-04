Apartment in a new building Taşyapı Şişli

Taşyapı Şişli Project redefines urban sophistication in the heart of Şişli, offering 2,076 units across four 37-floor towers that include residences, offices, a hotel, and commercial spaces. Şişli Taşyapı Project delivers modern architecture and panoramic views in one of Istanbul’s most prestigious locations.
Taşyapı Şişli Project is equipped with advanced smart systems, a luxury shopping center, and seamless transport access, all within a secure environment. Şişli Taşyapı Project stands out as a premier lifestyle and investment hub in central Istanbul.
10 Key Advantages of the Taşyapı Şişli Project:
Prime Location: In central Şişli, across from the Şişli Municipality.
Mixed-Use Design: Residential, office, hotel, and retail units in one complex.
Iconic Architecture: Four striking towers with 37 floors each.
Panoramic Views: Unobstructed vistas of Istanbul from all directions.
Shopping & Dining: Luxury retail, restaurants, and cafes on-site.
Smart Systems: Energy-efficient and technology-integrated infrastructure.
Spacious Interiors: High ceilings and open-plan layouts.
Excellent Connectivity: Proximity to metro, bus lines, and major roads.
24/7 Security: Controlled access and modern surveillance systems.
Strong Investment Value: High demand area with great capital appreciation potential.