Apartment in a new building Taşyapı Şişli

Taşyapı Şişli Project redefines urban sophistication in the heart of Şişli, offering 2,076 units across four 37-floor towers that include residences, offices, a hotel, and commercial spaces. Şişli Taşyapı Project delivers modern architecture and panoramic views in one of Istanbul’s most prestigious locations.

Taşyapı Şişli Project is equipped with advanced smart systems, a luxury shopping center, and seamless transport access, all within a secure environment. Şişli Taşyapı Project stands out as a premier lifestyle and investment hub in central Istanbul.

10 Key Advantages of the Taşyapı Şişli Project: