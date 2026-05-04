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Apartment in a new building Taşyapı Şişli

Sisli, Turkey
from
$976,602
;
14
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ID: 38884
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Sisli
  • Metro
    Şişli-Mecidiyeköy (~ 600 m)

About the complex

Taşyapı Şişli Project redefines urban sophistication in the heart of Şişli, offering 2,076 units across four 37-floor towers that include residences, offices, a hotel, and commercial spaces. Şişli Taşyapı Project delivers modern architecture and panoramic views in one of Istanbul’s most prestigious locations.

Taşyapı Şişli Project is equipped with advanced smart systems, a luxury shopping center, and seamless transport access, all within a secure environment. Şişli Taşyapı Project stands out as a premier lifestyle and investment hub in central Istanbul.

10 Key Advantages of the Taşyapı Şişli Project:

  1. Prime Location: In central Şişli, across from the Şişli Municipality.

  2. Mixed-Use Design: Residential, office, hotel, and retail units in one complex.

  3. Iconic Architecture: Four striking towers with 37 floors each.

  4. Panoramic Views: Unobstructed vistas of Istanbul from all directions.

  5. Shopping & Dining: Luxury retail, restaurants, and cafes on-site.

  6. Smart Systems: Energy-efficient and technology-integrated infrastructure.

  7. Spacious Interiors: High ceilings and open-plan layouts.

  8. Excellent Connectivity: Proximity to metro, bus lines, and major roads.

  9. 24/7 Security: Controlled access and modern surveillance systems.

  10. Strong Investment Value: High demand area with great capital appreciation potential.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Sisli, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

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Apartment in a new building Taşyapı Şişli
Sisli, Turkey
from
$976,602
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