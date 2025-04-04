Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Musalla Mahallesi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Musalla Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Cesme, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey The r…
$1,36M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cesme, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey We …
$855,499
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Musalla Mahallesi, Turkey

with Garden
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes