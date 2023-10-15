Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Musalla Mahallesi, Turkey

4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Cesme, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey The r…
€1,31M
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym in Cesme, Turkey
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey We …
€812,000

