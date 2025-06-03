Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of apartments Pool in Muratpasa, Turkey

9 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 5/11
What you get: Excellent apartment for rent, in the luxury complex Konak Cleopatra Twin Tower…
$2,270
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 10/12
For rent. What you get: Stylish 1+1 apartment with modern layout and developed luxury infra…
$1,703
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
What you get: Apartments for rent 1 + 1 300 m from Cleopatra beach in the Best Homes Triumph…
$2,016
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
What you get: Cozy apartment for rent 1 + 1 with a developed luxury infrastructure in the Be…
$1,706
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. What you get: Cozy apartment for rent 1 + 1 with a developed luxury infrastructur…
$1,680
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/4
What you get: Luxury penthouse 4+1 with a spacious area, located in the center of Alanni. Th…
$4,541
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 7/7
For rent. What you get: Apartments 1+1 for rent, just 300 meters from Alanya's most famous …
$2,060
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
What you get: Apartments 2+1 for rent in the new residential complex Elize 4 in the center o…
$2,274
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 7/10
What you get: Apartments 1+1, located in the Royal Grand Exclusive complex, is a premium lux…
$1,816
per month
