Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Macka
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Macka, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ortakoey, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ortakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 11
Architecturally Designed Apartments with Sea View for Sale in Has Atlantis Complex These sty…
$133,769
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Macka, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes