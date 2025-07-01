Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Korkuteli
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Korkuteli, Turkey

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Kemeragzi, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Kemeragzi, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in Antalya. This exquisite property spans 240 m2…
$660,662
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Korkuteli, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Korkuteli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Nature View Detached Summer House in Korkuteli Antalya The house is situated in Korkuteli B…
$169,948
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go