Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Iskele Mahallesi
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Iskele Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room apartment with Buying a property in Iskele, Turkey
5 room apartment with Buying a property
Iskele, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
The sales process of Laila 2 Mansions, which has become the symbol of İzmir Güzelbahçe, star…
€1,04M

Properties features in Iskele Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir