Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Harbiye Mahallesi

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey

apartments
4
2 properties total found
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro …
€515,634
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage in Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage
Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Would you like to live a pleasant life by making a reliable investment in your future in Ist…
Price on request

Properties features in Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir