Mountain View Villas for Sale in Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey

4 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view in Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
€1,61M
Villa 4 room villa with garage, with mountain view in Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with garage, with mountain view
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
€1,27M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
€1,36M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
€1,12M

