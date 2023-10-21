Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Buca
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Buca, Turkey

Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center in Buca, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Buca, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 4
€538,682
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir