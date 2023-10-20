Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Bartın
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Bartın, Turkey

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Amasra, Turkey
Bungalow 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Amasra, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€64,205

Properties features in Bartın, Turkey

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir