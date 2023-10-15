Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Ankara
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Ankara, Turkey

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Beynam, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Beynam, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villas in a Complex with Security in Bala Ankara Luxury villas are located in Bala, A…
€143,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Beynam, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Beynam, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villas in a Complex with Security in Bala Ankara Luxury villas are located in Bala, A…
€114,000

Properties features in Ankara, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir