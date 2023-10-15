Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Alsancak Mahallesi
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Alsancak Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alsancak Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alsancak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2/24
€337,693

Properties features in Alsancak Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir